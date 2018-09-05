Young child found without parents in Moncrieff

A YOUNG child thought to be about two or three-years-old, has been found in Moncrieff without his parents.

The child, who police say is health and happy, was found about 1.15pm today (September 5) near Horse Park Drive between Gaston Way and Mirrabei Drive.

Police describe him as of Asian appearance, wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with the number 10 on the front in white, grey pants, no shoes and no socks.

They are calling for anyone who may know the child or his family to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Update:

THE young child, who was found alone in Moncrieff, has been reunited with his family.