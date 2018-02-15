A YOUNG man has been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and motorbike at the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Ipswitch Street, Fyshwick. Paramedics treated and stabilised the man before taking him to hospital.
Young man seriously injured in crash
