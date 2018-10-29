Young thugs smash cars in Bruce

The offenders allegedly used a stolen black Toyota Hilux ute with a very distinctive appearance when they went around damaging vehicles on Thynne and Braybrook Street on Sunday, September 16.

The Toyota Hilux has since been recovered by police, who are now hoping the public can identify the four men involved in damaging the cars.

The offenders have been described as male, aged between 16 and 17 years old; two are of Caucasian appearance, one has an olive complexion, and the fourth is described as having facial acne.

Any information that may assist police with identifying the offenders involved or may have footage of the incident can go to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6309727.