Young woman grabbed in Gordon this morning

POLICE are investigating a report of an attempted abduction of a 24-year-old woman in Gordon this morning (June 7).

At about 9.30am, the woman was at a bus stop on Knoke Avenue when a small white car stopped and the driver got out. The man approached the woman, grabbed her by the wrists and attempted to pull her into the car, police say.

The woman fought off the man who then got back into his car and fled towards Woodcock Drive.

He is described as Caucasian, 30-40 years old, about 165cm tall (5’5”), slim build, wearing a hat or beanie, a light-coloured T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. He did not speak during the incident.

Anyone who is approached or in a situation where they feel unsafe immediately call police on 131 444 or in the case of emergency, Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 131 444 or 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.