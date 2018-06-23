Zachary’s gone missing, can you help find him?

ZACHARY Richards was last seen in Tharwa at about 4pm on Thursday, June 21 and the police are asking for help to find him.

He is described as of Caucasian appearance, slim build, with short brown hair and approximately 180cm (5’11”) in height. Zachary, 21, was last seen wearing black pants, a white long-sleeved jacket and black shoes.

Police and Zachary’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Zachary or who may have any information should call 131 444.