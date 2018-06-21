Zed hails Woden building refurbishment

IP Australia’s $40 million building refurbishment in Woden begins this week and the Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation, Zed Seselja, couldn’t happier.

“I am passionate about ensuring our town centres remain vibrant employment hubs,” he says.

“I fought for the Department of Social Services to remain in Tuggeranong with a new building, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection to remain in Belconnen, and kept my election commitment by announcing earlier this year the first move of a Commonwealth agency, Defence Housing Australia, to Gungahlin. The upgrades will provide a modern and efficient working environment for IP Australia, with approximately 1000 staff at its Discovery House headquarters in Woden.

“It’s great to see Commonwealth investment supporting our town centres, and creating the opportunity to support local trades throughout the refurbishment. The project will not only benefit the agency, but will have flow-on benefits to local businesses, with the assurance a Commonwealth agency will continue to be a key anchor tenant.“