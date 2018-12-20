Christmas moves bin collections forward

ANY waste and recycling collection scheduled for Christmas Day will be brought forward to Saturday (December 22).

Bin collection on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be collected as normal.

Health services will not be affected, with public hospitals and walk-in centres continuing as normal.

But the Access Canberra and specialised centres will have modified hours on December 24 and then will be closed from December 25 to January 2.