Churches celebrate the true gift of Christmas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In this sponsored post “CityNews” has gone and met with people from some of Canberra’s “always welcoming” churches to see what this time of year means to them.

THE chaos and rush in the lead up to Christmas can often distract people from its real meaning, which is why “CityNews” has gone and met with people from some of Canberra’s “always welcoming” churches to see what this time of year means to them.

Always a welcome to All Saints

COMMITTED to social justice and the ministry of healing, All Saints Anglican Church, Ainslie welcomes people into its church at any time of year, including Christmas, says reverend Lynda McMinn.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year when we have the opportunity to gather with family and friends, and to share gifts, food and hospitality,” she says.

“However it is also the time when we mark God’s coming into the world in the gift of his son Jesus, who is God with us, not only 2000 years ago, but here today among us in our joys and in our sorrows.

“It is a day worth celebrating, and we will do that at the unrehearsed children’s pageant at 5pm and midnight mass at 11pm on Christmas Eve, and by celebrating high mass on Christmas Day at 9am.”

All Saints Anglican Church, Ainslie. 9/15 Cowper Street. Call 6248 7420 or visit allsaintsainslie.org.au

Celebrating the gift of grace

WHILE Christmas is a holiday filled with wonder and possibility, when it comes to the story of Jesus’ birth, archdeacon Wayne Brighton, of the Holy Covenant Anglican Church in Cook, says it’s a celebration of grace.

“Grace is a gift that can’t be bought but which is given to us by God,” he says.

“Grace is something filled with wonder and possibility.

“When the birth of this baby is remembered, we light a beacon of hope that has burned bright for centuries.

“By looking back through time, we see how God’s peace is greater than worldly ambition, pride and exclusion.

“By gazing into the manger, we experience joy as we remember how God’s presence has enriched our lives.

“Just as shepherds came to a lonely stable in the dead of night, we discover that we are loved passionately by God with all our imperfections.”

Wayne says Christmas is a time to remember the story of Jesus’ birth and to celebrate how grace changes everything.

“So let us celebrate the birth of Jesus and discover the wonder and possibility of hope, peace, joy and love this season,” he says.

Holy Covenant Anglican Church, 89 Dexter Street, Cook. Call 6251 6100, email office@holycovenant.org.au or visit holycovenant.org.au