Don’t panic, there is still time to get organised

WITH the days slipping away and about three weeks until Christmas, there’s no avoiding it, it’s time to get some serious shopping done.

In this special, seasonal feature, “CityNews” has sourced a variety of inspiring and different gift ideas to take away some of the stress from hunting for that perfect present…

Mike offers the gift of a Christmas emporium

THE Christmas countdown has begun, making it time to get the Christmas tree out and decorate the house, says the Christmas Emporium owner Mike.

And, the best place to get decorations or a Christmas tree is at the Christmas Emporium, which Mike says is unlike any other Christmas shop.

“It doesn’t have all the flashing lights and cheesiness that we have come to expect from pop-up Christmas shops,” he says.

“It’s a pleasant and lovely place to browse, shop and feel the spirit of Christmas.”

The Christmas Emporium also has a range of “boutique” items from London.

“If you look up the meaning for emporium, we are exactly that. We’re a department store for Christmas,” Mike says.

“We have had lights, trees and decorations arrive by the pallet over the last week.”

Hang Ups Framing and Christmas Emporium, corner Kembla and Gladstone Streets, Fyshwick. Call 6280 0312 or email info@hangups.com.au

David offers the gift of getting outdoors

WHY not give the gift of getting outdoors, says Cookies Cycles owner David Cook, who has a huge range of bikes, scooters, skateboards and accessories.

David, who started the family-run business about three years ago, says he has Canberra’s largest range of street and park scooters.

“The beauty of a bike or a scooter is you get your kids outdoors in the fresh air,” he says.

“We have more than 80 different scooters on the floor.

“Scooters are popular among kids at the moment and they’re an affordable Christmas present – starting from $120.”

But customers don’t have to buy an item outright and David says he offers the option to lay-by so people can secure their Christmas presents. Or, there’s also the option of a gift voucher so whoever receives the present can choose something for themselves.

Not just big on scooters, Cookies Cycles also has a second division of the shop titled Canberra Electric Bikes, which, David says is Canberra’s largest range of electric bikes to choose from.

Located inside Cookies Cycles in Franklin, David says he has about 15 types of models on the floor, which include folding bikes, mountain bikes and commuting bikes, ranging in price from $1500 to $5000.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au

Dinah offers the gift of a great garden

DINAH Meagher, of Canberra Gardens, is offering the gift of opportunities this Christmas with her discounted landscape consultation gift cards.

Dinah, who has specialised in garden design for more than 25 years, says she can open people up to the options of what their spaces could be.

“The spaces we have are really a reflection of who we are,” she says.

“It gives us a sense of belonging and increases the scope of how we live in our own property.

“It’s an expression of how a client can connect with nature and their gardens.”

Dinah can customise options to suit budgets and styles whether it’s the transformation of a garden or a courtyard.

“It’s a feel-good experience,” she says.

“I work with the clients so everybody has a garden that suits them.

“The consultation is really an overview of what the possibilities are and then if they decide they want to transform their space, I can provide them with a garden that they love.”

Call 0422 628190 or visit canberragardens.com.au

Lilitu offers the gift of spiritual products

THE Crystal Chalice, which has been in Ginninderra Village, Gold Creek, for nearly 14 years, is Canberra’s premier pagan, wiccan and new-age shop, says owner Lilitu Babalon.

“We have a brilliant selection of books – of course, our pagan, occult and metaphysical books are our favourites, and we have the best selection in Canberra, both new and used,” she says.

“We also have a wide range of Pagan CDs including Wendy Rule, Fiona Horne, Caiseal Mór and many from overseas, as well as a large selection of new-age music, meditation and teaching CDs.”

The Crystal Chalice also keeps a large stock of statues, fairies, dragons, altar pieces, gods and goddesses, Dia de los Muertos figures, and incenses.

“We have the largest and best range of crystals in Canberra with well over 500 different types of stones and stock around 200 tarot and oracle decks at any one time,” she says.

“Whatever you’re looking for in spiritual products, if we don’t have it in stock, we’ll get it for you.”

In the lead up to Christmas the Crystal Chalice will be holding a pop-up shop outside of Woolworths at Gungahlin Marketplace from December 3-9.

The Crystal Chalice, Shop 1, Ginninderra Village, 11 O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6241 0799 or visit lilitu.com.au

Therma Quilts offers the gift of comfort

THERE’s no better gift than the gift of comfort, says Therma Quilts, which keeps its customers’ quilts and pillows fresh, fluffy and cool in the summer with regular servicing.

“It’s the gift of comfort,” the owner says.

“It’s something you use regularly so unlike other gifts this will get a lot of good usage.

“And, whether it’s a pillow or a quilt, it can be adjusted as needed.”

Therma Quilts specialises in making and servicing feather and down products from quilts to pillows, cushions and anything made from feather and down.

Using quality textiles, the seamstresses at Therma Quilts hand make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance,” she says.

“In addition, if your quilt is not warm enough or too warm, we are able to adjust it to your requirements.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts services feather and down products including sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

Therma Quilts, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

Cathie’s markets offer the gift of gifts!

RUNNING over two days, Canberra’s most established and biggest Christmas markets, Canberra Christmas Markets, will get anyone into the holiday spirit, says co-founder Cathie Wall.

Located in the Fitzroy Pavilion at EPIC, Canberra Christmas Markets will feature more than 1750 square metres of shopping on December 8 and 9 from 9am to 3pm.

Run by The Canberra Markets, which also run the Canberra Fashion Market, Canberra Kids Market and Three Sixty Fashion Market, Cathie promises a range of artisan and handmade products.

“Stallholders sell handmade, artisan and other new products [such as] decorations, stocking fillers, gifts, fashion, jewellery, pressies for pets; Christmas puddings, speciality preserves, festive food,” she says.

“Set in a true festive setting [there’s] something for everyone and all ages.”

And it’s indoors, so there’s no need to worry about the weather.

Only minutes from the city, with free entry and free parking, Cathie can assure visitors will get into the Christmas spirit with these great Christmas markets.

Canberra Christmas Markets, Fitzroy Pavilion, Exhibition Park, corner of Flemington Road and Northbourne Avenue, 9am-5pm, December 8 and 9. Visit canberramarkets.net.au