Drug robber holds up Bay pharmacy

A MAN, armed with a hammer, held-up a pharmacy on Orient Street, Batemans Bay, threatening staff, before stealing medication and fleeing at around noon on Thursday (December 27).

NSW Police say the man was last seen driving a white sedan, believed to be a Hyundai Elantra, travelling south on Orient Street and then west on Beach Road, Batemans Bay.

The vehicle was displaying stolen Victorian registration plates QGK 929.

The man is described as 175cm and 185cm tall, of a solid build, unshaven, wearing a white T-shirt, white cap, blue or green board shorts and was seen with a dog.

Police are warning people not to approach the man or vehicle, but to call 1800 333000 if sighted.