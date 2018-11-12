TEENAGER Madison Clews-Proctor hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, November 8, at her home in Kambah. The 15-year-old contacted her family on Friday but there has been no word from her since. Police say they have concerns […]
Have you seen Garth?
THE family of missing man Garth Jensen is “seriously” concerned for this wellbeing after he went missing yesterday (November 12).
Garth, 52, was last seen about midday at the 7-Eleven petrol station in Mawson.
He’s described as Caucasian, about 183cm (6’) tall, medium build, light brown hair, blue eyes with a tattoo on his right upper arm. He may be driving or in the vicinity of a white Ford Falcon sedan bearing ACT registration YBE59G.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged can contact 131444 using reference number 6329613.
No comments yet.