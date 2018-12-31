Missing man last seen in Civic

POLICE have “serious concerns” for missing 48-year-old Isabella Plains man Jason Brinkley who was last seen in Civic yesterday (December 30) at about 4pm.

Police say he is described as 190cm (6’3”) tall, solid build, of Caucasian appearance with a shaved head. Jason was wearing navy blue cargo pants, red long sleeve T-shirt and red zip-up hoodie and joggers.

he drives a late model, white BMW 335i sedan with registration AYAA83Z

Anyone who has seen Jason or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131 444.