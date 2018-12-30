Road closures ahead of Civic’s celebrations

TEMPORARY road closures will be in place in Civic tomorrow (December 31) to allow New Year’s Eve celebrations to take place.

The following roads will be closed from 8.40pm to 9.30pm and from 11.40pm to 12.30am on New year’s Day:



Northbourne Avenue southbound between Cooyong Street and Vernon Circle.

Vernon Circle both northbound and southbound between Commonwealth Avenue and Northbourne Avenue.

The following road and car park will be closed from 5pm to 2am on New Year’s Day:

London Circuit between Northbourne Avenue and Akuna Street.



The car park opposite Bailey’s Corner.

The following road and car park will be closed from 2pm to 2am on New Year’s Day:

The car park adjacent to the Legislative Assembly on London Circuit.

Constitution Avenue at Vernon Circle.

Minor delays are expected in the area. Barriers and warning signs will be erected.

Up-to-date information on road closures at tccs.act.gov.au