See where all the plastic bottles go at depot open day

Go behind the scenes at the ACT Container Deposit Scheme depot open day tomorrow.

As part of #NationalRecyclingWeek the ACT Container Deposit Scheme is holding an Open Day. Come and visit the Return-It Depot at 115 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick, 10am-1pm, tomorrow (November 16) and see how your cans and bottles are recycled.

Experience the front-of-house container sort and then go behind the scenes with the depot manager, Jorge where you will see how the different containers are separated and you’ll get up close to the high-tech Alchemy machine, which separates bulk containers at lightning speeds.

You’ll also learn about where each of the different containers are sent for for further recycling and reuse.

Register here: facebook.com/events/1101374936697069

The Container Deposit Scheme has been encouraging recycling in the community while reducing litter and the number of containers going to landfill.

Under the scheme, eligible empty beverage containers can be returned to nominated points to receive a 10-cent refund for each container.

Refunds can also be donated to charity.

St Nicholas Greek Australian Preschool in Yarralumla has embraced the scheme, which has become an extension of the school’s sustainability program, teaching the preschool’s students the importance of recycling and how it happens.

It all began from a lunchtime discussion where students asked: “Where does water come from?”

This led to questions about how the school could capture its own water using a water tank.

The students then searched online for an appropriate rain water tank for the school to buy where they could collect their own water.

By using the ACT Container Deposit Scheme to raise money for the water tank, students have been collecting containers at home and at the school, visiting the depot as an excursion to return the containers, see the separation process and receive the refund.

So far St Nicholas Greek Australian Preschool has raised more than $300 through the collection of containers and they will continue to collect with the aim to buy a new water tank for the preschool by Christmas.

ACT Container Deposit Scheme. Call 6280 8538 or visit actcds.com.au

Register for the Open Day at facebook.com/events/1101374936697069