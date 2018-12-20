Speed van story leads the year’s top clicks

The year’s top five news clicks on citynews.com.au

1. Revealed: secrets of the speed-camera vans

JULY: When “CityNews” published an exclusive Q&A with one of Canberra’s unpopular mobile speed vans, readers were surprised to find out what exactly these vans can do. Did you know mobile speed vans can monitor six lanes at a time?

2. Obituary / Local artist with an international following

FEBRUARY: Arts communities near and far mourned the death of Canberra sculptor Matthew Harding. He was 53. Mr Harding created many works of public art around the world and in Canberra, such as “The Cushion and the Wedge” in Garema Place, Civic.

3. Ad man Pawl Cubbin dead at 57

APRIL: Another death, this time of Pawl Cubbin, raised the interest of “CityNews” readers when the advertising pioneer and founder of Zoo advertising agency suddenly died. He was 57. His death came a week after he told “CityNews” that Zoo would close its doors in Kingston.

4. Ageing artists face increased poverty

AUGUST: Many backed Melbourne arts and entertainment solicitor and author, Mark Williams, when he came to Canberra to argue that government industry services discriminate against artists who devote their lives to perfect their craft.

5. Man stabbed at Macquarie market

AUGUST: Jamison’s Trash ‘n’ Treasure Market, which is usually described as a family-friendly event, saw a violent turn when a man was stabbed. Police reported he was fighting with another man and later attended hospital.

Top of the arts

Here are the year’s best-read arts stories:

1. Danilo to walk the (Serbian) talk

FEBRUARY: Born and bred in Canberra Danilo Jankovic was one of hundreds to cross Kings Avenue Bridge to celebrate his family language (Serbian) in this year’s annual Mother Language Walk.

2. Jess dances her way to Miami… and further

FEBRUARY: Earlier in the year locals were proud of Jess Haynes, a young Canberra-raised dancer who was catapulted into a professional career with the Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, the second largest cruise operation in the world.

3. Dutton and Abbott star in this year’s Bald Archy

FEBRUARY: Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton were the stars of this year’s Bald Archy Prize, featuring in several entries. One, by artist Wendy Barling shows Mr Abbott as Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings”.

Best-read reviews this year

1. ‘Superstar’ engages the senses

MARCH: “Dazzling” and “highly entertaining” was how “CityNews” reviewer Len Power described Jim McMullen’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, saying: “Performances by the whole cast are committed and of a very high standard.”

2. Roll up for joyous night at the theatre

AUGUST: Characters were lost in the gloom and, at times, the singers were overwhelmed by the band, but technical blemishes aside, Bill Stephens described “Barnum” as a superbly performed and joyous theatre production.

3. Lucy let down by unprepared youth orchestra

SEPTEMBER: The unprepared Canberra Youth Orchestra left reviewer Judith Crispin disappointed after she witnessed issues, which could have been overcome with more practice. Without singer Lucy Sugerman’s strong performance Crispin said the concert would have been disastrous. “She deserved better,” she said.

Social events of the year

Here are the three most-looked-at social events:

1. MARCH: Twilight Wonderland Cocktail Party, Yarralumla.

2. OCTOBER: At the AFP Charity Ball, Civic.

3. MAY: At the launch of Terracon Legal, Kingston