Queanbeyan parks take the national flags

Green Flag winner… Queanbeyan Park.

TWO Queanbeyan parks have achieved national and international recognition at the recent Parks and Leisure Australia National Awards of Excellence.

Queanbeyan Park and Queen Elizabeth II Park have joined only eight other parks from across Australia to have been awarded Green Flags.

The Green Flag Award is a non-profit international accreditation scheme that recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces. Originating in England in 1996, today the Green Flag Award flies above more than 2000 places in more than 15 countries around the world.

The Green Flag Awards for both of the parks will be presented to Mayor Tim Overall tomorrow (November 12).

