4WD dashes after Lawson crash

By
CityNews
-
Silver Mitsubishi Lancer sedan… damaged in the crash.

A LIGHT coloured four wheel drive failed to stop after it collided with a silver Mitsubishi Lancer sedan in Lawson yesterday (April 30) morning. 

The two cars crashed at the intersection of Baldwin Drive and Stockman Avenue, Lawson, at about 7.20am.

The 4WD was last seen heading north on Baldwin Drive towards Kaleen High School.

Police are urging the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

They’re also asking for witnesses to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131444 using reference number 6390508. 

CityNews

