A growing city centre across the border

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In celebration of a growing Queanbeyan, “CityNews” speaks with some of the retailers and service providers who are proud to work there. This is a sponsored post.

A SHORT hop across the border, Queanbeyan is one of the fastest growing centres in NSW, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.

Featuring new developments at Googong and in the Jerrabomberra Valley, the council expects the region to grow to a population of more than 77,000 by 2036. It’s estimated to hit 60,000 this year.

In 2016, residents in the region worked in public administration and safety more than any other industry, followed by industries such as construction, health care and retail.

Queanbeyan also boasts an agricultural industry in the region and hosts a major agricultural show, the Queanbeyan Show, each November.

Named for the Aboriginal word for “clear water”, or “Quinbean”, the town was proclaimed a city on July 7, 1972.

This week “CityNews” speaks to some of the retailers and service providers who are proud to work there.

Aussie rock idol revives Queanbeyan Show

AUSTRALIAN Idol’s first season runner up and Australian rock musician Shannon Noll will headline the Bayldon Ag Queanbeyan Show’s Saturday (November 9) night entertainment as part of the show’s revival, says Queanbeyan Show Society secretary Susan Camm.

The show will feature a rodeo, and hosted by Hit104.7 presenters Ned and Josh, there will be local bands playing as well as Shannon Noll, who says he has a genuine fondness for rural shows because of his background growing up on a farm in central NSW.

“It’s a venue that aligns with me,” he says.

“I have great memories of shows like this and now [I have more memories of] taking my own kids.”

Shannon says he’ll be at the show with his wife Rochelle, daughter Sienna and baby Colton.

“We’re planning to get there a day early to attend the show,” he says.

“My daughter is 13 now and loves horses, so she’s looking forward to it. “Our youngest is such a joyful little fellow and we’re having lots of fun with him. He’ll love it all, the sheep, cattle and chooks!”

Shannon says he hopes to perform his new single, “Long Live the Summer” at the show, which would be the first time he’s performed it live.

“It’s a good-hearted, catchy country style song about enjoying the summer and having a good time,” he says.

The show will feature a farmyard nursery, woodchop and strongman competitions, crocodile encounters, reptile awareness, yard dog trials and a miniature goat show.

The 124th Queanbeyan Show, November 8-10, Queanbeyan Showground. Visit queanbeyanshow.com.au

Large selection has tiles for every project Large selection has tiles for every project

TILES are incredibly popular for home renovations due to the increased variety available, according to Rivoland Tiles general manager James Hibberson.

“Our comprehensive service provides a great knowledge of tiles, and we have the latest, most advanced products sourced from overseas,” he says.

“We are conscious of the ever-changing styles available and our team is always up-to-date with current trends and technologies.”

Rivoland Tiles, a family owned and operated business, provides quality service and commitment to creating the best tile selection experience, James says.

He says they are one of the largest tile stockists on the eastern coast and the largest supplier of tiles in the Canberra region.

With a knowledgeable and reliable team on hand, James says Rivoland Tiles also provides fixing materials, tools and technical advice to achieve the best possible outcome, whether it be for a project home, boutique or a large-scale development.

“We love helping people, helping families build their dream home or making their investment a success,” he says.

Rivoland Tiles, 100 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 4510 or visit rivoland.com.au

Family builders make clients’ vision a reality

WHEN clients have a vision in mind for their home, the family-run business Bordeaux Construction and Management works with them to make it a reality, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

“Whether it’s an extension, renovation or rebuild, we work very closely with clients from the start through to handover,” he says.

“Everything we deliver is a high-quality product that we can stand by for the long term because our reputation and our clients’ needs are very important to us.”

Michael holds an unrestricted, A-class builder’s licence in the ACT and also holds a NSW building licence.

“We’re happy to look at any project, no matter how simple or complex, and we only ever use premium subcontractors and premium products,” he says.

Michael has been involved in the family business for two years but has more than 10 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney.

What he likes about Bordeaux Construction and Management is that there’s always a point of contact.

“Clients always feel that their project is prioritised and they often say they like the personal relationship we build on throughout the process,” he says.

He says they get a lot of referrals for this reason, too.

“Our ultimate goal is always constructing their dream project at the highest quality possible,” he says.

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Megan’s welcoming law firm loves to help

WITH a focus on providing quality legal advice at a fair price, solicitor Megan North says she also wanted to create a law firm that reflected who she is as a person.

Megan launched her business Megan North Lawyers in Queanbeyan in January, in part to help her gain a work-life balance with a small child, but also because she wanted to provide approachable and honest legal support.

“I wanted a space where clients feel welcome and not intimidated or nervous about seeing a lawyer,” says Megan.

Megan started her career as a legal assistant in a law firm on the far south coast, and studied law part time while working full time. She says that once she was admitted in 2009, she made the move to Queanbeyan and has been practising there ever since.

“The best thing about being located in Queanbeyan is the community,” she says.

“My new business has been embraced here, from client referrals to the support of other local businesses. I have received such amazing support in my first year of business.”

Megan says she has a small but dedicated team of three, having recently been joined by Jenna Storrier, a solicitor focusing on family law and estate planning. They are supported by Brandy, their legal assistant who is also studying law.

“I love dealing with people, meeting with my clients and helping them through their legal matters,” says Megan.

“I really do just enjoy chatting to my clients – everyone has a story!”

Megan North Lawyers, Unit 5, 69-71 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 5566, email megan@megannorthlawyers.com.au or visit megannorthlawyers.com.au

Aquatots make a splash in Googong Aquatots make a splash in Googong

SWIM school operators Aquatots has taken over Club Googong and started running classes there from this term, says Alena Sarri, the founding director of Aquatots.

“We’re thrilled to have this new venue, it’s an exciting addition to the Queanbeyan and Googong [communities],” says Alena.

“We’re excited to be bringing our award-winning swim program to the area, as well as community events, the fun of the splash park in the warmer weather, and bringing a cafe on board.”

Alena says the indoor 25m pool at Googong is surrounded by glass that can open up in the summer months and connect to the splash park outside.

“There are so many lakes, rivers and dams around in this area, and it’s so important for kids to learn to swim and survive as early as possible,” she says.

Aquatots’ classes are led by highly qualified teachers who mostly hold AUSTSWIM and Swim Australia awards.

“We also offer special needs programs, aqua aerobics, teenage classes and an all-women’s class,” she says.

Aquatots is a family-owned and operated local business that specialises in teaching infants to swim and caters for all children aged from six weeks through to swim squad level.

Aquatots classes are held in four locations, including Club Googong, Black Mountain School in O’Connor, Gold Creek Country Club and its own facility in Forde.

Club Googong, Beltana Avenue, Googong. Call 6162 0507 or visit aquatots.com.au

Window supplier with a view to quality Window supplier with a view to quality

SKYVIEW Windows was created more than 15 years ago in a small factory with a staff of five and a vision of supplying quality products in the shortest possible lead times, says managing director, Neil Thompson.

“The company mantra from day one was ‘Quality Windows, Fast’,” says Neil.

Since then, Skyview has grown and seven years ago expanded to a 2500sqm factory in High Street, Queanbeyan.

Neil says part of Skyview’s success is being able to work closely with customers and suppliers to ensure consistency in quality and supply is maintained.

“All windows and doors are manufactured right here in Queanbeyan to Australian standards using dedicated local people from a mixture of local and imported raw materials to ensure cost competitiveness and, unlike the major window companies, all the profits stay right here,” he says.

“Skyview is the only window company able to supply any powdercoat colour with no cost premium involved.

“This allows our customers to mix and match colour schemes for their houses without having to stick to the six standard colours our competitors offer.”

Skyview Windows, 77 High Street, Queanbeyan, call 6232 9977.

Clearing confusion around cartridges and printers

THERE can be a lot of confusion around printers and cartridges, according to the owners of Capital Cartridges, Shirley Arrow and Noel Kitt, which is why they pride themselves on providing personal and informed advice, while also offering the best deals.

They’re both backed with about 18 years’ experience in the printer industry in Queanbeyan and the ACT, so customers can rest assured they’re receiving expert advice.

“We want our customers to find a quality product at an affordable price when they visit our store,” Shirley says.

And, according to Shirley, they also stock items for a broader customer base, saying whilst their competitors only stock popular or current printer model cartridges, Capital Cartridges is able to source cartridges for older printers as well as new.

“[We carry] a broad range of printer models and styles, if we don’t have what a customer wants we can usually source it within 24 hours,” Shirley says.

Capital Cartridges is able to offer repairs for printers too. And, Shirley says they’re now offering free delivery to the ACT but a minimum order amount applies.

No matter what a customer is after, Shirley says they look forward to continuing their association with all their customers across the region.

Capital Cartridges Queanbeyan, Shop 6, 166 Crawford Street, Crawford Centre, Queanbeyan. Call 6284 4344 or email qbn@capitalcartridges.com.au

Save a ‘bob’ off furniture all month Save a ‘bob’ off furniture all month

VICTOR Seisun is helping his customers “Save A Bob Or Two” with the store’s furniture sale, offering customers 10 per cent off all furniture during November.

But Save A Bob Or Two doesn’t only sell furniture, it sells a bit of everything, says Victor, including new and pre-loved household goods such as vases, plates, furniture, books and CDs.

Victor describes the store full of nick-nacks as a friendly place where there’s something for everyone.

“There’s a lot to have a look at, so people take their time walking through,” he says.

Victor buys preloved items, acquires deceased estates, buys items from people who are downsizing which is where he finds a lot of antiques and nick-nacks.

But his wife Jasna says he goes beyond that and he puts his heart and soul into the store.

“When someone comes in and asks for a particular thing he always looks out for things that his customers have asked for previously,” she says.

Save a Bob or Two, Karabar Mall, Queenbar Road, Karabar. Call 0448 164315 or visit @SaveABobOrTwo on Facebook