About 23 vehicles crash daily on ACT roads

FOR the first seven months of this year (from January 1 to July 31) there has been 4220 crashes on Canberra’s roads, which is an average of more than 600 crashes per month or 23 per day, according to ACT police.

As a result of these crashes, three people have been killed.

And, in addition to the human cost, the estimated financial cost of Australia’s road trauma is $30 billion a year.

ACT police have released these statistics to mark the National Day of Action on road safety today (August 27).

ACT Policing’s traffic superintendent, Corey Heldon says Canberra motorists can expect to see an increase in police presence on local roads today to help heighten awareness about the issue.

“While rural and regional roads will be a priority across Australia for this National Day of Action, ACT Policing will also be cracking down on drivers who choose to break the law,” he says.