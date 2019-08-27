About 23 vehicles crash daily on ACT roads

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR the first seven months of this year (from January 1 to July 31) there has been 4220 crashes on Canberra’s roads, which is an average of more than 600 crashes per month or 23 per day, according to ACT police. 

As a result of these crashes, three people have been killed.

And, in addition to the human cost, the estimated financial cost of Australia’s road trauma is $30 billion a year.

ACT police have released these statistics to mark the National Day of Action on road safety today (August 27).

ACT Policing’s traffic superintendent, Corey Heldon says Canberra motorists can expect to see an increase in police presence on local roads today to help heighten awareness about the issue.

“While rural and regional roads will be a priority across Australia for this National Day of Action, ACT Policing will also be cracking down on drivers who choose to break the law,” he says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleStudy shows racism towards one-third of students
Next articleAdults-only night brings science alive
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply