Access Canberra shuts Woden building site

A CONSTRUCTION site in Woden has been shut by Access Canberra for allegedly not having building approvals in place.

The development, which relates to the construction of eight dwellings on a consolidated block of land, was handed a “Stop Work Notice” today (September 11).

ACT Construction Occupations registrar Ben Green says it’s frustrating that parts of the industry are still not getting the message when it comes to ensuring works undertaken are done so with the correct approvals.

“A building approval is not a ‘nice to have’ or negotiable – it is the law,” he says.

“The building approval process confirms that proposed building work meets building standards, including for the fire safety, structural soundness and accessibility of a building.

“Works must not start unless the approval is in place, however, this incident today unfortunately again demonstrates that some builders are not getting the fundamentals right.

“We will continue to investigate this matter, but this acts as a further reminder that we will take action where it is identified that building work has occurred without the required approvals in place.”

Mr Green says the Stop Work Notice will remain in place until Access Canberra is satisfied all approvals are in place.