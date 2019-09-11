Access Canberra shuts Woden building site

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CONSTRUCTION site in Woden has been shut by Access Canberra for allegedly not having building approvals in place. 

The development, which relates to the construction of eight dwellings on a consolidated block of land, was handed a “Stop Work Notice” today (September 11).

ACT Construction Occupations registrar Ben Green says it’s frustrating that parts of the industry are still not getting the message when it comes to ensuring works undertaken are done so with the correct approvals.

“A building approval is not a ‘nice to have’ or negotiable – it is the law,” he says.

“The building approval process confirms that proposed building work meets building standards, including for the fire safety, structural soundness and accessibility of a building.

“Works must not start unless the approval is in place, however, this incident today unfortunately again demonstrates that some builders are not getting the fundamentals right.

“We will continue to investigate this matter, but this acts as a further reminder that we will take action where it is identified that building work has occurred without the required approvals in place.”

Mr Green says the Stop Work Notice will remain in place until Access Canberra is satisfied all approvals are in place.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDreamWorks exhibition draws on great storytelling
Next articleLiu defends herself after concerns about her Chinese associations
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply