ACT ESA commissioner announces total fire ban

FOLLOWING Bureau of Meteorology weather predictions of dry conditions and strong, gusty winds for tomorrow (November 12), the ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, has declared a total fire ban for the whole of the ACT. A state-wide fire ban is also in place in NSW.

Under “Section 114 of the Emergencies Act 2004” Ms Whelan says the fire ban will take place from midnight tonight (November 11) to midnight tomorrow.

With a predicted temperature of 27 degrees, according to BOM, ACT ESA says the forecast fire danger rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be very high.

“This means if a fire starts it may be uncontrollable and move quickly,” says ACT ESA.

“Residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or if you don’t have a plan in place, to take the time to create one.”

The ESA advises that Canberrans make sure they know where they can get more information and monitor the situation for any changes.

