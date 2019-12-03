ACT ESA commits to a more inclusive workplace

A SIGNED statement between the ACT government and the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) commits to creating and promoting a safe and inclusive working environment for LGBTIQ+ people.

Mick Gentleman

Emergency Minister Mick Gentleman says the Inclusion and Diversity Commitment Statement sends a strong message that ESA is creating an environment for everyone to work without fear of discrimination, judgment or persecution.

ESA commissioner Georgeina Whelan says members of the ESA should be supported to contribute and participate to the best of their abilities and have a fulfilling and rewarding career.

“ESA is motivated to be an employer of choice for everyone and to continue to encourage a diverse workforce across the ACT’s emergency services,” she says.




