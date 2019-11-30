ACT firefighters answer the Palerang call

ADDITIONAL ACT Rural Fire Service crews were sent last night to help fight the Palerang fire, just outside of Braidwood.
Eighty firefighters and additional incident management officers have been deployed over the past days and nights, along with teams from the ACT State Emergency Service, who have helped in transporting vehicles and crews.
The ACT has been actively involved in fire suppression and property protection.
Emergency Services says the support to NSW will not impact on the level of fire protection to the ACT.