News ACT firefighters help tackle Victorian fires By CityNews - March 6, 2019 FOURTEEN ACT Rural Fire Service firefighters will head to Victoria tomorrow (Thursday, March 7) to help tackle bushfires burning in the Victorian Gippsland region. The firefighters will stay in Victoria until Monday, March 11.