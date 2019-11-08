ACT firefighters take on deadly blaze in Port Macquarie

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SIXTEEN ACT firefighters are on the front line helping to fight deadly and “unprecedented” bushfires in the Port Macquarie region, where this morning (November 9) the NSW Rural Fire Service had issued an emergency warning of a fast-moving fire in the area of Long Flat, west of Wauchope.

The service described the out-of-control bushfire as being 2011 hectares and burning to the south of the Oxley Highway.

“The fire spread quickly in a south easterly direction towards Ellenborough and Tilbaroo Crossing. The fire is also moving north,” the warning says.

ACT Rural Fire Service crews were assigned to Port Macquarie with the support of the Australian Defence Force and Emergency Management Australia yesterday (November 8) and will be on the ground there until Wednesday.

“In this time of need, the ACT will continue to support our NSW colleagues as they battle bushfires across the state,” says ACT Rural Fire Service.

“This deployment will not impact on the level of fire protection to Canberra and the surrounding regions.”

