ACT Greens shocked about nature reserve car park

By
CityNews
-
A SHOCKED ACT Greens is dismayed to learn that ACT Labor has offered in-principle support for a new car park on top of a nature reserve, which will be part of the Australian War Memorial extension, says ACT Greens planning spokesperson Caroline Le Couteur.

Caroline Le-Couteur.

Even more shocking, according to Ms Le Couteur, is that the support was made without first considering environment or heritage concerns, or consultation with the community. 

The Greens believe the proposed car park expansion is a result of the Australian War Memorial’s highly contested $498 million expansion—an expansion that the Greens do not support.

The issue was brought to the attention of the ACT Greens in the Legislative Assembly today, where Ms Le Couteur asked Road Minister Chris Steel why ACT Labor has fast-tracked its in-principal support for the car park. Ms Le Couteur says he did not say why.

“It’s staggering and disappointing that the ACT government will say they are supportive of the proposed arrangements without first undertaking any environment studies of the nature reserve,” Ms Le Couteur says.

“Canberrans would be dismayed to hear that the government has acted in this manner, without consultation, and decided – of its own accord – to allow a nature reserve to be cleared for more parking spaces.

“As the government looks to achieve zero net emissions by 2045 at the latest, it’s even more disappointing that the government is offering in-principle support for new car parks, at the expense of our nature reserves.”

CityNews

