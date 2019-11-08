ACT Health CIO receives global leadership award

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health’s chief information officer, Peter O’Halloran, has received an international leadership award at the GS1 Global Healthcare conference for his leadership in digital data management over the past decade.

Among his many achievements, Mr O’Halloran successfully designed and implemented traceability for all fresh and manufactured blood products across Australia, and now he leads the 10-year digital transformation occurring at ACT Health.

Mr O’Halloran says he’s humbled by the award, which was presented at the conference in New Delhi.

“It’s really great to be acknowledged for your work generally, but to be recognised internationally just takes it to a level I certainly didn’t expect,” he says.

“What is really pleasing about this opportunity is that I get to share my expertise and knowledge with more people worldwide as we all work to improve health systems around the world.

“Digital technology knows no barriers and so global awards such as these don’t just recognise an individual, they also work well to promote the incredible work that is being done by many amazing people globally.”

The awards are organised by the GS1 Global Healthcare Provider Advisory Council, which comprises key decision makers and early adopters of GS1 standards in the global healthcare industry.

GS1 Australia’s industry manager healthcare, Catherine Koetz, says Mr O’Halloran’s comprehension of the benefits of global data standards has been outstanding and noticed worldwide.

“In addition, Peter’s leadership and commitment to driving improvements within the Australian healthcare system have been transformative,” she says.

ACT Health director-general, Michael De’Ath says having such a highly qualified and high-achieving digital expert at ACT Health and at the helm of our digital journey is tremendous.

“This international recognition is absolutely well-deserved because every day we are benefiting from Peter’s expertise in the digital space, which means our broader ACT community is also getting the benefits,” Mr De’Ath says.