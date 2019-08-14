ACT Labor agree to take urgent bus action

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has agreed to take urgent action to help improve the reliability of weekend bus services over the next month, according to ACT Greens transport spokesperson Caroline Le Couteur.

Ms Le Couteur, who today (August 14) called on the ACT government to take urgent action, says the expanded bus network has left many passengers frustrated by weekend services that simply don’t arrive when they should.

“We’ve heard from many in our community that they rely on these buses to get to work, and to get around. For those working weekends, families, the elderly and those on lower incomes, it’s been especially challenging,” she says.

“That’s why the Greens are pleased today have secured an urgent action plan from the government, that must be delivered within one month, that will immediately investigate a range of ways to improve the network experience on weekends.”

Ms Le Couteur’s amendments call on the ACT government to:

Acknowledge that many Canberrans have been impacted by weekend bus reliability;

Commit to improving weekend services reliability provided by Network 19 and restoring weekend reliability rates;

Release within one month an action plan that: