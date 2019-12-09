ACT Policing role to be evaluated

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN evaluation of the current ACT Policing arrangements is being conducted by the Justice and Community Safety Committee (JACS), says its chair, Giulia Jones MLA.

Giulia Jones

Submissions are welcomed, with the evaluation looking at a range of factors relating to the administration of ACT Policing.

Ms Jones says the arrangements for ACT Policing, established in 1989 in an agreement between the Commonwealth and the ACT, provide policing locally by way of a contract with the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

These arrangements have been in place for 30 years, since ACT self-government in 1989.

The JACS committee, of the ACT Legislative Assembly, will be seeking a range of expert opinions and welcomes the community’s views. 

Mrs Jones highlighted the importance of ACT Policing as a fundamental service to the ACT community, and the unique arrangements for policing services in the ACT, being the only Australian jurisdiction which provides policing by way of a contract with another police force.

The Committee is seeking submissions here by Friday, February 7.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe national capital patiently waits for smoke to lift
Next articleFire ban declared as the temperature rises
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply