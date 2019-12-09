ACT Policing role to be evaluated

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN evaluation of the current ACT Policing arrangements is being conducted by the Justice and Community Safety Committee (JACS), says its chair, Giulia Jones MLA.

Submissions are welcomed, with the evaluation looking at a range of factors relating to the administration of ACT Policing.

Ms Jones says the arrangements for ACT Policing, established in 1989 in an agreement between the Commonwealth and the ACT, provide policing locally by way of a contract with the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

These arrangements have been in place for 30 years, since ACT self-government in 1989.

The JACS committee, of the ACT Legislative Assembly, will be seeking a range of expert opinions and welcomes the community’s views.

Mrs Jones highlighted the importance of ACT Policing as a fundamental service to the ACT community, and the unique arrangements for policing services in the ACT, being the only Australian jurisdiction which provides policing by way of a contract with another police force.

The Committee is seeking submissions here by Friday, February 7.