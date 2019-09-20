Ad agency tops business awards

Coordinate founder Jamie Wilson, left, with fellow director Warren Apps.

ADVERTISING agency Coordinate was named the ACT Business of the Year at the Telstra Business Awards last night (September 19). 

Held at the National Gallery of Australia, it was there that Coordinate also picked up the Medium & Making Waves Award.

Founder and director Jamie Wilson, who started the business as a 20-year-old, says the award represents almost 15 years of hard work and resilience.

Coordinate’s team consists of more than 30 professionals who collaborate across strategy and planning, brand, creative and media, with a mission to provide clients with confidence, capability and insights that provide a meaningful advantage.

“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our clients make an impact as a direct result of our strategic and creative advice,” Jamie says.

Other winners include Small and Succeeding category winner Water Tight Canberra, Emerging and Energised category winner New Level Landscapes and Social Change Maker category winner OzHelp.

Coordinate will join other state and territory winners in Melbourne for the National Telstra Business Awards in November.

