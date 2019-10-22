Aggravated burglary: is this a face you know?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released a face-fit of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in O’Connor on Sunday, October 13.

He is alleged to have entered the house about 7am and physically assaulted a resident before stealing a wallet and running from the scene.

The man is described as being between 18-25 years, 180-190cm (5’11”-6’3”) tall, with a slim build and tanned skin. He was dressed in all black, wearing a cap and had his face covered at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have any information about the incident should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.