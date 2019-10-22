Aggravated burglary: is this a face you know?

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Police face-fit of the alleged O’Connor aggravated burglar.

POLICE have released a face-fit of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in O’Connor on Sunday, October 13.

He is alleged to have entered the house about 7am and physically assaulted a resident before stealing a wallet and running from the scene.

The man is described as being between 18-25 years, 180-190cm (5’11”-6’3”) tall, with a slim build and tanned skin. He was dressed in all black, wearing a cap and had his face covered at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have any information about the incident should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACTCOSS head leaves for ANU job
Next articleCanberra restaurant cooks up a top spot nationally
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply