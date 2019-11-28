Alarming smoke is no fire threat for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FIRES burning in NSW, east of the ACT, are causing a large smoke plume but there are no fires burning in the ACT, according to ACT Emergency Services Agency.

ACT ESA wants to reassure Canberrans that these fires do not pose a threat to the ACT.

“Residents can monitor fires in NSW and the ACT via the NSW Fires Near Me app,” ACT ESA says.

“If you see an unattended fire in the ACT, call 000 immediately.

“A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the ACT tomorrow, November 29.”

For further information please visit esa.act.gov.au.