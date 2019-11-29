Amazing photo of bushfire from Mt Ainslie

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TALENTED Canberra photographer ANDREW CAMPBELL took this photo of the menacing Tallaganda bushfire from Mount Ainslie. The light streak on the right is from a commercial flight taking off from Canberra airport.

“I rate Andrew Campbell as one of most inspired and intuitive news snappers I’ve ever worked with. He has an untiring, restless curiosity that sends him into places to capture photos from exciting and revealing angles,” says “CityNews” editor Ian Meikle.

“This scarily beautiful image – the way the smoke is coloured by the blood-red of the fires below – is a classic example of his ability to make news photography an art form.”