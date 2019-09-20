Anger and worry fuels climate protests at Glebe Park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CROWD of about 10,000 protesters gathered at Glebe Park in Civic today (September 20) as part of what’s being called the biggest global climate strike yet.

Across the Australia, though, students, businesses and residents are calling on the Federal Government to commit to no new coal, oil and gas projects (including Adani), commit to 100 per cent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030, and fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel industry workers and communities.

“CityNews” reporter Mike Welsh headed to the growing protest at Glebe Park at about midday today and says there were thousands of angered and worried protesters eager to see the Federal Government doing more on climate change.

Dickson’s Annie Brent and her daughter Freya were amongst the concerned, with Annie saying something needs to be done now.

“We know for sure that the climate is warming and we’ve got to do something, we’ve got to support kids who are getting out there,” Annie said.

“It’s them who are going to have to deal with the problems.”

Freya, who’s pretty scared of the ramifications of climate change, agreed with Annie and said it’s time to take action.

“This kind of protest is about getting our politicians to listen and seeing action come through legislation, seeing action come through local businesses and seeing action come through the people,” Freya said.

Another protester, Margaret Roseby, said she was there out of pure anger.

“Australia can not make any remarks about what’s happening in the Amazon when the QLD government just extinguished the native title over indigenous land,” she says.