Apartment shock: 50 units threatened by cracking

POOR workmanship on a multi-unit residential building in Canberra’s north has lead to the buildings exterior to crack, according to ACT Construction Occupations Registrar Ben Green.

Access Canberra has issued a rectification order against a local building company after water entered the the building and the building’s exterior cracked, which has impacted more than 50 units within the development. It was completed in 2008.

The name of the building has not been released by Access Canberra saying they do not name the building while the appeal period, which is 28 days, is active.

Mr Green says this action sends an important message to the industry and would assist the unit owners to have defects in their building resolved.

“Waterproofing and preventing water ingress is a particular issue when it comes to multi-unit developments but can also be seen in single residential dwellings due to design issues or poor product or workmanship,” he says.

Mr Green said building quality of multi-unit developments remained a key priority of Access Canberra as did risks within the residential dwelling sector.

“There are parts of the ACT building industry that are producing poor quality outcomes for our community. The building industry are on notice that non-compliant and poor quality work will not be tolerated and action will be taken to prevent issues arising but also respond to those in industry that fail to rectify issues if they do arise,” he says.