Apprentice James builds his way to a top award

KAMBAH carpenter James White took out the top award at the ACT Training Awards last night (September 12).

Held at the National Museum of Australia, James, who was nominated by his teacher for his commitment and breadth of skills and capabilities, won the ACT Apprentice of the Year award.

James, developed a passion for woodwork and construction when he was working as a fire fighter in NSW. He has since completed a Certificate III in Carpentry and hopes to one day own his own business.

Another award, the ACT Australian School-based Apprentice of the Year award, went to Kaleen teenager, Olivia Horvat, who, at 17, is the youngest person to be offered permanent employment with Black Mountain School.

She completed a Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability) through Quest Training Solutions while employed by group training organisation, the Australian Training Company, while completing her year 12 studies.