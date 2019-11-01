Armed group of men assault Banks resident

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROUP of men allegedly produced a firearm and assaulted a person in a Banks residence on Thursday (October 31) morning.

At about 8.50am, police were called to the residence on Abercrombie Crescent, where the assault occurred.

Police allege that the men then damaged a vehicle parked in the driveway before leaving the area in two vehicles.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam footage of vehicles driving erratically, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6456130.