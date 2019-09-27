Armed man breaks into Holt home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN armed with a firearm broke into a Holt home on Wednesday (September 25) night and threatened two of its residents.

The man forced his way into the home at about 8pm before making demands and then fleeing without any items.

He is described as about 178cm (5’10”) tall, wearing faded green pants with elastic cuffs, a black hoodie and very clean white sneakers.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6442559.