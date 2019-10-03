Armed teens rob Kippax takeaway store

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE teenage boys were allegedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a machete when they robbed a takeaway store at Kippax Fair.

The three boys, one aged 14 and two aged 16, robbed the store on September 12.

But police didn’t find them until yesterday after they searched a residence in Holt. During the search located a sawn-off shotgun, a machete, and items of clothing believed to be worn by the offenders during the armed robbery.

Further enquiries are being conducted and additional charges are anticipated.

The three teenagers will face charges at the ACT Children’s Court.

Anyone with information that could assist police in relation to recent armed robberies is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.