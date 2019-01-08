Arts/ ‘Pied Piper’ gets young actors on to stage

CHILD Players ACT, directed by the innovative artist BJ Anyos and her musical collaborator, the composer Georgia Pike, are gearing up for their latest summer production “Pied Piper: The Musical.”

Based on a unique school holiday drama program in which Anyos and Pike, assisted by experienced children’s drama practitioners and teen helpers, work in depth with children for a week and then presented a fully-costumed show.

Staging a full-scale production with only a two-week commitment is made possible, Anyos says, because the set, costumes and props are completed before the program, meaning that the children participating, aged 8-16, are able to learn, rehearse and perform these productions to a very high standard in that time frame even if they have no track record in singing or dancing.

Each day of the “Pied Piper” program has begun with the children doing warm-up activities and playing drama games before rehearsing the production, also learning singing, movement, characterisation and voice projection.

“Pied Piper: The Musical,” THEATRE 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton, 11am & 2pm, January 16-19 inclusive. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950 or at the door one hour before the show.