Arts / Kingston Photography Room closes

AFTER three years at Canberra’s Old Bus Depot Markets, the TPR (The Photography Room) Gallery will close its physical gallery space.

Gallery director Sean Davey stressed to “CityNews” that he will keep the TPR Gallery website (thephotographyroom.com.au) live and will continue to send out newsletters with information on new projects and exhibitions.

“Over the past eight years we have curated exhibitions by local, national and international photographers and artists, and we will continue to work with selected photographers to promote their works, as well as spending more time on our own photography projects,” he said.

“The gallery is still intact and I hope it can be used by other people in the future”.

He paid tribute to all the photographers, artists, and gallery visitors who have enjoyed the space in Kingston and before that at The Artists’ Shed in Queanbeyan, and to the sponsors in design, printing who have supported him.

“Photography is in a very interesting space and we continue to think about how best to present it in an engaging way,” he said.

Davey will now take a sabbatical in Malaysia following his marriage in December to fellow-photographer Aishah Kenton, but, he warns, he’ll be back.