Arts / Local choir heads to New York

CANBERRA’s music community is congratulating members of Helen Swan’s choir, The Resonants, who will soon head to New York City to take part in a performance of American composer Dan Forrest’s newest major work, “LUX: The Dawn from On High”.

The choir, established by Swan in 1990, will join other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International in a performance at the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on February 18.

Naturally Swan is chuffed that the choir has been recognised for their excellence.

“What a wonderful opportunity for a group of these musical Canberrans to share their voices, skills and love of choral music across the world and to be ambassadors for the Canberra community,” she said.

She went on to explain that The Resonants have performed music composed by Forrest in concerts in Canberra and found his music enriching and melodic.

“He has an undoubted gift for writing beautiful music that is truly magical”, she said.

The performance will be performed with a full symphony orchestra and will be conducted by a leading producer of choral/orchestral concerts in New York, James Meaders.

The choir members will spend five days working hard in New York in preparation for their concert. But, Ms Swan said: “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history, culture and music to see and hear in New York City.”