Holiday arts / Outlaws take centre stage in summer shows

HOT on the heels of news that the Royal Australian Mint’s 2019 theme will be “The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly: Australia’s wild colonial bushrangers,” the National Film and Sound Archive is staging a short season called “Aussie Outlaws” on Arc Cinema’s big screen.

While the Mint has gone colonial, the Archive is ranging into the modern era, with the gritty family drama, “Animal Kingdom” and Heath Ledger films, “Two Hands” and “Candy”.

As well, the NFSA has arranged a special session of “The Legend of Ben Hall”, which also starred Ledger, featuring a Q&A with director Matthew Holmes.

Holmes’s own storey is intriguing. Initially keen to make a film about Ned Kelly, he heard about Ben Hall from a friend and decided it was a story that had to be told. Holmes is now on a mission to bring more bushranger stories to the big screen and is presently is in the process of securing finance for “Glenrowan” with “Walking Dead” star Callan McAuliffe expected to play Ned Kelly, with further plans for films about bushrangers Frank Gardiner and John Vane.

“The Legend of Ben Hall” + Q&A with Matthew Holmes, 3pm, Thursday, January 3;

“Animal Kingdom,” 3pm, Friday, January 4;

“Two Hands,” 3pm, Saturday, January 5;

“Candy,” 3pm, Sunday, January 6.

“Aussie Outlaws,” Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, daily until January 6, bookings to nfsa.gov.au

The new bushranger-themed coins may be viewed at the Royal Australian Mint, Denison Street, Deakin.