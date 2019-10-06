Assault couple: do you know who they are?

UPDATE: 

Late this afternoon police confirmed two people had come forward and investigations were ongoing.

”Thanks for all your assistance, Canberra,” the police say.

DO you know these two people? Police are looking to identify them in relation to an assault on a staff member at a hardware store in Greenway.

Following investigations into the assault on Thursday, August 22, police have releasing this image of the two alleged offenders in an effort to identify them.

The assault occurred inside the store around 2pm with the victim sustaining facial injuries.

The man police want to identify is described as Caucasian in appearance, with blond hair and a thin build.

The woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, with blonde hair and an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

