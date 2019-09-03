Asthma hits Canberrans the hardest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS experience the highest rate of asthma and hay fever in Australia, according to ACT Health’s acting chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

Dr Coleman says asthma and hay fever are significant health problems in the ACT, with one in nine Canberrans suffering from asthma (compared to one in 10 nationally) and one in four residents experiencing hay fever.

With the start of spring and Asthma Week (September 1-7) Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman says its the time to put a spotlight on asthma and on ways to manage spring hay fever.

“This season can be a miserable time for many but fortunately there is plenty people can do to manage their asthma and hay fever this spring,” she says.

“People need to know that asthma is closely related to hay fever, so getting on top of hay fever is an important part of your asthma care.”

In extraordinary circumstances Dr Coleman says the combination of high grass pollen levels and a particular type of thunderstorm can severely affect people who are allergic to this type of pollen.

“People with hay fever and undiagnosed asthma are at particular risk, as they are not on any asthma medication. Known as thunderstorm asthma, it is a rare, but potentially life-threatening scenario when certain environmental factors are triggered,” Dr Coleman says.

“To help Canberrans monitor pollen levels, there is a free smartphone app available, providing users with real-time information on pollen and air quality (AirRater app).”

To highlight Asthma Week, the National Asthma Council has also released tips to help asthma sufferers, such as:

Check the pollen forecast and be extra careful on high pollen days

Use your preventer medications as prescribed and keep your asthma reliever with you

Don’t mow grass yourself and stay inside when it is being mown. If you must mow, wear a mask or consider taking a non-drowsy antihistamine if your GP says to.

Consider planting low-allergen plants in your garden that are pollinated by birds or insects.

On high pollen days, extra steps may include: