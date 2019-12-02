At Bruce Carmichael’s Canberra Theatre farewell

Share Canberra's trusted news:
As the Canberra Theatre Centre say farewell to its outgoing director Bruce Carmichael, social snapper TORI HERON headed out to capture those in the crowd celebrating his career there.
Canberra Theatre Centre’s outgoing director Bruce Carmichael and Harriet Elvin
Canberra Theatre Centre’s outgoing director Bruce Carmichael, Gill Hugonnet and Henry Laska
Chris Maher, Karina Hopkins and Annabel Scholes
Dianna Laska and Karen Westlake
Domenic and Vicki Mico
Gill Hugonnet, Lynne and Ian McLean
Greg Fraser and Richard Refshauge
Jem Natividad, Canberra Theatre Centre’s outgoing director Bruce Carmichael and Rohan Cutler
Simon Dawkins and John Hindmarsh
Sophie Chessell, Karen Westlake and Maria Wallace
Wendy Batchelor, Ricky Bryan, Janelle Chapman and Fran Tapia