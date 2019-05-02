At Business After Business, Crowne Plaza

By
Luke Foster
-
Russell Avis and Robert Wallace
Michael Schaper, Samantha Thompson and Rob Stewart
Lorcan Murphy and Dinko Colak
Lauren Babic and Shaneel Parikh
Jodie Boyce and Phil Baker
Jill Bruce and Hannah King
Honey Palathinkal and Ankil Karwar
Don Grgic, Vicki Williams and Michael Schaper
Deb Shields, Mike Johnson and Avan Edibarn
Courtney Lean and Nicole Lieschke
Andrew Wall and Scott Leggo
Amy Luttrell and Alex Elliott

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleVictorian Liberal candidates find social media footprints lethal
Next articleParents question student’s safety on new network
Luke Foster
Luke Foster
After a 37-year career in the Regular Army, Luke Foster is now focused on developing his photography business Maun Luke Photography and, of course, his photographic skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply