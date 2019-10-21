At ClubsACT Clubs and Community Awards

By
Tori Heron
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Social snapper TORI HERON files from the ClubsACT Clubs and Community Awards at the National Press Club in Barton.

Andrew Souer, Huw Bennett and Vaughan Welch
Bernadette McLaughlin, Brandon Tibbins, Nicole Thomas and Dean Antony
Cherie and Peter Agius
Anurag Gautam and Matt Taylor
Geoff and Yvonne Gillett
Helen Nathan and Mai Tran
James and Shevaun Doughton
John Gould and Graham Giggins
Matty Freeborough and Lou Malfone
Michelle and Andrew Jeffrey
Peter Snell and Crystal Stojanovic
Suzy Parker, Phil Toleafoa, Khurram Hayat and Adam Stanworth
Tom Davidson, Alan Murray and Huw Bennett

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEvery year, the annual decisions
Next articleAt Canberra Theatre Centre’s 2020 season launch
Tori Heron

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply