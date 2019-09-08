At Merici College’s 60th anniversary dinner, Braddon

Past Students 1979 – 1985
Renee and Nick Taylor
(Current and Past Principals) Loretta Wholley, Ann Cleary, Catherine Rey, Frances Menz, Julie Dempster and Anne Cummins
Sr Agnes and Oliesia Warren (nee Jacyshyn)
Ros Parisi, Helen Lyons, Karen Aldons, Christopher and Rochelle Thorne and John Volpato
Phil Coe (Deputy Principal) and Loretta Wholley (Principal)
Shaheni Fonseka and Hannah De Raadt
Chrisitne Collins, Ros Parisi, Olivia Miles and Susan Anderson
Malia Harrison and Olivia Miles
Carlin, Liz, Cliff and Dakota Brown
Peita-Claire Fothergill, Laura Pearce and Liza Laird
Emma Kennedy, Vicki Meyers, Kyla Firman and Brooke Wood

Socials snapper LUKE FOSTER files from the Merici College’s 60th anniversary dinner at the Rex Hotel, Braddon last night (September 7).

