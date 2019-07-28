At Orthopaedics ACT’s Christmas in July event, Woden

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Cheryl Bipo and Al Burns
Melissa Deihl and Lousie Roantree
Claire Smith and Liz McCarthy
Deborah Henry and Lois Wurger
Diana Perriman and Sue Hughes
Geo Fiaentes and Connie McLachlan
Jackie Lavin and Tess Green
Libby Tuohy and Charisse Beburgh
Michael Knill, Andrew James and Paul Imhoff
Nev and Leigh Carrigy
Patricia and Greg Nash
Steph Feltham and Wendy Marshall
Tat Chao and Dawei Huang
Thomas Bruessel, Igor Policinski and Tim Free
Thulasw and Mudi Hettiarachchy
Tim Fowty and Sally Jeffery
Trisha Wong, Himanshu Diwakar and Tetyana Elgey
Nev and Leigh Carrigy